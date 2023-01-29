RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.3% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after buying an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $109.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,249,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,254,938. The stock has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

