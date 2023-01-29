RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth about $10,325,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,411,000 after buying an additional 313,233 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 874,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after buying an additional 307,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 250,090 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 174,940 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair raised shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

