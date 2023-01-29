RPG Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 169,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,525,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 214,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,218,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,611 shares of company stock worth $9,506,562. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.68.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,435. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

