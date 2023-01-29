Safe (SAFE) Trading 23.9% Higher Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $234.18 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $11.24 or 0.00047398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00235782 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00100403 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00057271 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000430 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.26901775 USD and is up 34.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

