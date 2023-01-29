Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.81.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $374,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,550,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,289 shares of company stock worth $24,590,948 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM opened at $164.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.52 billion, a PE ratio of 587.57, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $234.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.