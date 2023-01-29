Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $708,504.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Kiren Sekar sold 53,472 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $708,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kiren Sekar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Kiren Sekar sold 53,472 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $707,434.56.

On Thursday, December 15th, Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $969,800.60.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a PE ratio of -12.98. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $25.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 8.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 13.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

