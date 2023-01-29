Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 571,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sapiens International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.27. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 659,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 51,486 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 8.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 96,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Sapiens International by 577.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 276,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.