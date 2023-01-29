Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SARTF remained flat at $364.25 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.74. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $501.80.

SARTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €531.00 ($577.17) to €540.00 ($586.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.00.

Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

