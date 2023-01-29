Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC upped their price target on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.61.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,129 shares of company stock valued at $18,714,943 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.