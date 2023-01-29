Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $28.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Schneider National Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Schneider National by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.