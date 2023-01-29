Scholarship Coin Trading 7.7% Higher This Week (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 55.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $21,867.23 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.56 or 0.00399720 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,567.52 or 0.28057394 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00576739 BTC.

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,615,425 coins. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.0014004 USD and is up 55.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

