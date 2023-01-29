Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $35.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $38.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

