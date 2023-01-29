Scotiabank Boosts IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$45.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IGIFF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. IGM Financial has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $36.46.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

