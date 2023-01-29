Scotiabank Raises AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$8.75

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.