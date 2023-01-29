Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Position Raised by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,730 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SEA were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. lifted its stake in SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 133.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in SEA by 120.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 56.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $68.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $175.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.