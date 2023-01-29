Seele-N (SEELE) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $76.49 million and $1.58 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00332272 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,046,102.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

