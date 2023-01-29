Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in January

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2023

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,038,300 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the December 31st total of 15,239,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,472.5 days.

Sembcorp Marine Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMBMF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Sembcorp Marine has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Sembcorp Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

About Sembcorp Marine

(Get Rating)

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of management services. It operates through the following segments: Rigs and Floaters, Repairs and Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialized Shipbuilding; Ship Chartering; and Others. The Others segment includes bulk trading in marine engineering related products; provision of harbour tug services to port users; collection and treatment of used copper slag; and the processing and distribution of copper slag for blast cleaning purposes.

Featured Articles

