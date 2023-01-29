Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in January

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,038,300 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the December 31st total of 15,239,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,472.5 days.

Sembcorp Marine Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMBMF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Sembcorp Marine has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Get Sembcorp Marine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Sembcorp Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of management services. It operates through the following segments: Rigs and Floaters, Repairs and Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialized Shipbuilding; Ship Chartering; and Others. The Others segment includes bulk trading in marine engineering related products; provision of harbour tug services to port users; collection and treatment of used copper slag; and the processing and distribution of copper slag for blast cleaning purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sembcorp Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sembcorp Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.