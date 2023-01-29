Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Purchases 1,195 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 172,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV opened at $35.36 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18.

