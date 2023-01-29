Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $42.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.