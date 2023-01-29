Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,659 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 18.5% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned approximately 0.51% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $71,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68.

