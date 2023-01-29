ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

NYSE:NOW traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $458.86. 2,351,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,992. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.43. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $621.41. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,510. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

