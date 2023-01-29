Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Up 56.6% in January

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the December 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.6 days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
SHPMF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (SHPMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.