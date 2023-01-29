Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sharecare Price Performance
SHCRW stock remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Friday. 74,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,220. Sharecare has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.60.
