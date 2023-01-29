Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Raised to C$0.80 at National Bank Financial

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Sherritt International stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

