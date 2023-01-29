Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 109,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,611. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

