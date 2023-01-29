Short Interest in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Declines By 14.7%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,392,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 1.7 %

AOSL stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $928.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.43.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 57.04%. The business had revenue of $208.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.