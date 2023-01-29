Short Interest in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Drops By 20.4%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Amplitude Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.17. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,129 shares of company stock worth $314,889. Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

