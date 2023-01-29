Short Interest in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Declines By 44.2%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the December 31st total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXLA. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Axcella Health stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 980,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,592. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 85,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

