Short Interest in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Grows By 58.5%

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,220,000 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the December 31st total of 8,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.4 days.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,978. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.86. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.31.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.