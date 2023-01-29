Short Interest in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Rises By 9.9%

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:BGRY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. 593,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,357. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. Berkshire Grey had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 152.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

