Short Interest in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Drops By 13.2%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.58.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $416.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGC Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 126,872 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 152,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 63,853 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.