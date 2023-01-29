Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Rises By 55.3%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BEDU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ( NYSE:BEDU Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

