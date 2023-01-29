Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Increases By 24.1%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,982,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 4,013,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,832.5 days.

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $27.80. 3,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $32.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDUAF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

