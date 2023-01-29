Short Interest in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Rises By 63.0%

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Performance

CFSB stock remained flat at $9.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514. CFSB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp by 189.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

