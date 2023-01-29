Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expands By 11.4%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,300 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 726,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

CLDT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 106,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,959. The company has a market cap of $676.99 million, a P/E ratio of -99.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -599.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CLDT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

