Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expands By 11.4%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,300 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 726,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
CLDT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 106,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,959. The company has a market cap of $676.99 million, a P/E ratio of -99.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33.
Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -599.96%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on CLDT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
