Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Drops By 14.8%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,497,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 22,895,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,167.5 days.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
China Construction Bank stock remained flat at $0.66 during trading hours on Friday. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.
About China Construction Bank
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Construction Bank (CICHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.