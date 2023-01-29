Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Drops By 14.8%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,497,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 22,895,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,167.5 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

China Construction Bank stock remained flat at $0.66 during trading hours on Friday. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

