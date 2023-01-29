Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Drops By 18.7%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 1,707,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 173.5 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

COCSF remained flat at $7.40 during midday trading on Friday. 95 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

