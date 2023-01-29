Short Interest in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Declines By 14.3%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 5,860,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance
NYSE SBS opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.54%.
Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
