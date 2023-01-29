Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Drops By 70.6%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the December 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Down 0.8 %
CSPCY stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,216. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 1-year low of C$3.37 and a 1-year high of C$5.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.52.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
