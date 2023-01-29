Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Drops By 70.6%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the December 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Down 0.8 %

CSPCY stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,216. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 1-year low of C$3.37 and a 1-year high of C$5.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.52.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

