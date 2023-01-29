Short Interest in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Expands By 25.1%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. 263,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,030. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). As a group, research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

DAWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $96,224.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,852.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,678 shares of company stock worth $3,189,287 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,674 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,240,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,888,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 64,349 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.