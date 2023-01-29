Short Interest in Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Rises By 100.0%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Distell Group Stock Performance

DSTZF opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. Distell Group has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

About Distell Group

Distell Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of wines, spirits, ciders, and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Scottish Leader, Black Bottle, Bunnahabhain, Tobermory, Deanston, Ledaig, Cruz Vodka, Kibao, Kingfisher, Caprice Wines, Hunter's Choice, Altar Wines, and Yatta Juice brand names.

