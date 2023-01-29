Short Interest in Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Rises By 100.0%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Distell Group Stock Performance
DSTZF opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. Distell Group has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $12.30.
About Distell Group
