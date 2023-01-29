Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Declines By 48.5%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dogness (International) Price Performance

DOGZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. Dogness has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOGZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dogness (International) by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Dogness (International) during the first quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Dogness (International) by 60.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 168,076 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dogness (International) during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dogness (International) during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

