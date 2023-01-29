Short Interest in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Rises By 100.0%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ellomay Capital Stock Performance
Ellomay Capital stock remained flat at $17.90 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311. Ellomay Capital has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.
Institutional Trading of Ellomay Capital
About Ellomay Capital
Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellomay Capital (ELLO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.