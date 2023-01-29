Short Interest in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Rises By 100.0%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ellomay Capital Stock Performance

Ellomay Capital stock remained flat at $17.90 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311. Ellomay Capital has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

Institutional Trading of Ellomay Capital

About Ellomay Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Rating ) by 20,486.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

Featured Stories

