Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Expands By 50.0%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance
Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463. The firm has a market cap of $795.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $18.75.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
