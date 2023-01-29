Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Expands By 50.0%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463. The firm has a market cap of $795.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

