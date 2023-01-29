Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Drops By 29.9%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,200 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 573,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 211.7 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Up 2.4 %
DBMBF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
