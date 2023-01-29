Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Drops By 29.9%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,200 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 573,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 211.7 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Up 2.4 %

DBMBF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

