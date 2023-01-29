Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Increases By 97.3%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

FDT opened at $52.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $60.32.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 663,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 71,218 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 341,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 84.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 68,033 shares during the period.

