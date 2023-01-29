Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Increases By 97.3%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
FDT opened at $52.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $60.32.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
