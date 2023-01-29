Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Grows By 52.2%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the December 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,271,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 586,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 173.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,074,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 681,365 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 775,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150,995 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 265.0% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 526,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,257,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTRI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,932. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

