Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Increases By 36.2%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,200 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNNTF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on flatexDEGIRO from €11.00 ($11.96) to €9.00 ($9.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.78) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Shares of flatexDEGIRO stock remained flat at $6.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

