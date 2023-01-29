Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Drops By 21.3%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fujitsu Price Performance

FJTSY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $28.63. 43,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,615. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Fujitsu

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fujitsu will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

Recommended Stories

