Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Rises By 47.8%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Trading Up 8.5 %
Shares of HTOOW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 13,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
